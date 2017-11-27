Ryan school murder: Pradyuman's father moves SC challenging bail to Pintos

Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman Thakur, the 7-year-old boy who was found murdered inside a Gurgaon school, and his lawyer during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday | PTI Photo

Father of seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was killed on September 8 inside the in Gurugram, on Monday filed a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos, founders of the Ryan Group of Institutions, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"We are filing a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We are challenging the manner the anticipatory bail is granted to them," Sushil Tekriwal, Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur's lawyer in the case, told ANI.

He added, "The CBI has categorically said in the reply that they were a part of or they could be a part of the larger conspiracy, and possible destruction of evidence. They are also opposing the ban granted to the family."

The High Court had, on November 21, granted an anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, in connection with the case. The court bench of Justice Surender Gupta also barred them from leaving the country without permission and directed the family to extend their help in the investigation.

was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry following which the Gurugram Police arrested bus conductor Ashok, accusing him of killing the seven-year-old student.

But the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.

