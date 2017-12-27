Premier League: Liverpool takes over Swansea City with 5-0 win

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool returned to fourth position in the Premier League with a 5-0 win over Swansea City.

Philippe Coutinho, captain for the day, led the way with a curling shot into the top corner after six minutes.

Seven minutes into the second period Firmino volley in Coutinho's free-kick at the far post.

Two goals in a minute ensued Trent Alexander-Arnold rifling in his first goal for the club on 65 minutes before Firmino struck again.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added his first home goal in Liverpool colours on 82 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side move back a point above Spurs, while Swansea stay bottom on 13 points, five off safety.

