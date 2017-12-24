Preparations in full swing ahead of X'Mas

With festive fervor in the air ahead of Christmas, preparations are in full swing in various pockets of the country, ready to celebrate the birth of on Monday.

Celebratory instincts, in case of Christmas, are not just among Christians, but for society at large. The prime message, as the saying goes, is to bring peace and prosperity, irrespective of one's religion.

On Eve, people across various states are gearing up to celebrate the Pagan holiday.

In Guwahati, churches are being decked up with cribs consisting of sculptures of Joseph, Mary and a number of others, while the buildings are lit up with strings of multi-coloured fairy lights. Further, church groups are also conducting enactment of scenes from the life of

Special lighting arrangements have also been made in malls and other public areas, with a large decorated tree in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, students of a primary school in were seen participating in a special session, where they dressed up as Santa Claus and took part in a fashion show. The little ones were also seen merrily dancing to the tune of a number of carols.

On the other hand, a choir singing carols took the streets of and gathered at Carter Road in Bandra to hold a peaceful protest against the growing incidents of violence against minorities in

Down South, in Coimbatore, Raja, a local miniature artist, designed a tree by melting candles and decorated it with pearls and glittering stones.

"For every occasion, I design miniature art models and I'm doing the same for I used waste candles to design the miniature candle tree," told ANI.

Furthermore, a here erected a 63-feet-tall tree using 1.2 tons of steel, built by 30 workmen over a span of seven days. Every level of the tree has been decorated with accessories like stars, Santa caps, gift boxes, bells, snowmen and glittering balls.

Markets in various parts of have also begun selling Christmas-related decor, such as cut outs of Santa Claus, stars of various sizes and colour variants, fairy lights and so on.

While traders say the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was expected to hamper sales, the numbers show that the impact was only marginal, and sales continue to bloom.

