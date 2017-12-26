President Trump, First Lady wishes the world 'Merry Christmas'

As the United States celebrates Christmas, President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, left a video message for Americans saying "this time of year, we see the best of America."
"My fellow Americans, Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the rest of the world a very Merry Christmas," the President said in the couple's video message.
"This time of year, we see the best of America and the soul of the American people," said the First Lady.
Melania and Donald Trump celebrated the holiday with family at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, reported CNN.
Meanwhile, U.S Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence also took to Twitter and wished Americans a Merry Christmas.
