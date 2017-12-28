Prince Harry named President of African Conservation Group

has been named the of African Parks, a group that manages a dozen wildlife areas across the continent.

The environmentalist organisation said that the "influential role" played by will contribute to its effort to protect Africa's natural heritage and support both wildlife and communities, who live in and around areas, reported

The announced this on Wednesday, and said it appreciated Harry's previous work with its teams in the relocation of elephants in and the installation of collars on lions in an effort to keep them out of harm's way.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)