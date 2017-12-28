Prince Harry named President of African Conservation Group

Prince Harry has been named the president of African Parks, a conservation group that manages a dozen wildlife areas across the continent.
The environmentalist organisation said that the "influential role" played by Prince Harry will contribute to its effort to protect Africa's natural heritage and support both wildlife and communities, who live in and around conservation areas, reported Sputnik.
The African Parks announced this on Wednesday, and said it appreciated Prince Harry's previous work with its teams in the relocation of elephants in Malawi and the installation of GPS collars on lions in an effort to keep them out of harm's way.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU