Prince Pipes launches CORFIT double wall corrugated pipes

The major yardstick of a nation's development is its While has been making exceptional strides in the fields of science and culture, it still relies upon for its sewerage and water solution needs.

The Swachh Mission was a clarion call to a billion Indians to improve and around them. We at Pipes and have committed ourselves with renewed zeal to this vision. In sync with the spirit of Swachh Bharat, we focused our advanced technologies and infrastructure to create zero defect water and sanitation products, providing modern for a clean

This passion led to the birth of one of our most efficient and - CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes, the future of India's piping needs.

These pipes are made from HDPE Material and are used for conveying smooth flow of sewerage and industrial waste. These pipes are also resistant to various types of gases and The corrugated external surface provides greater stiffness, withstands soil movement and takes higher loads (static and dynamic).

Pipes and manufacture CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes as per IS 16098 (Part-2) at its state-of-the-art in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The facility has the largest for CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes. These pipes comes in SN 4 and SN 8 stiffness classes and sizes ranging from 100 mm ID to 1,000 mm ID with a standard length of 6 meter and

The pipes are easy to handle and to install due to the lightweight of these pipes. They are resistant to acids and other harmful fluids due to which they have a long service life. The pipes are made using advanced HDPE material and have high flexibility which helps in preventing breakage.

CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes come with a minimum length of 6 meter, which minimises the jointing procedure. Due to their higher degree of stiffness these pipes are resistant to persistent soil movement and have the capacity to take a higher static/dynamic load.

Further, the anti-rodent material prevents the pipes from being cut easily by rodents. They are environment-friendly and do not harm the soil.

CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes are made of HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) material, which have an incredible strength-to-density ratio as compared to conventional pipes. Conventional pipes are made of RCC, Stoneware and Cement and break easily, while CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes have a service life of over 50 years.

CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes are also known for their higher resistance to pressure under earth due to their corrugated external surface and higher flexibility index. In comparison to conventional pipes which are costly in nature, CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes are cheaper and have zero maintenance cost.

