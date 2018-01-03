Proteas aim to regain Test top spot

will have a chance to join at the top of the International Council (ICC) Test team rankings when the two sides go face to face in the three-Test series, starting in on January 5.

Faf du Plessis' side is presently 13 points behind Virat Kohli's team, which is sitting on top of the table on 124 points.

However, both the sides will finish on 118 points if the side makes a clean sweep of the series.

Nevertheless, even in that scenario, will be ranked above when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.

On the other side of the coin, if win all the three Tests of the series, then they will move to 128 points while will slip to 107 points.

have earlier defeated the 3-0 the last time the two sides in the longest format, back in 2015. But played that series at home.

On foreign pitches, have a poor record as they have failed to win in in six Test series since 1992.

has also said that his side will try to clean sweep the series against to reclaim the top spot in Test rankings in coming times.

"In ODI I don't worry too much about the rankings, but in Test it is a lot different. Because there is no Test Championship just yet, the prize at the end of it is to reach the pinnacle to be called the best Test team in the world, even if only for a series or a week", Sport24 quoted Gibson as saying.

will tour England and this year and the Proteas will host the Aussies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)