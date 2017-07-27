Pak's PTI wants interior minister to replace Nawaz Sharif as PM

-
Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan to replace Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if he gets disqualified in the Panama case.
He also said that the Pakistan People's Party will have no objection if Nisar takes over as the next prime minister of the country.
Shah said pressing the Supreme Court for an early announcement of a verdict in Panama case by Imran Khan is unjustifiable.
"We must let the Supreme Court when it wanted to announce its decision . I don't think that the judgment can be announced this week . Most probably, it will be announced next week. Even if the SC decides to announce the decision this week, they will (likely) defer it after the appeal (filed) by Imran Khan." The Express Tribune quoted Shah as saying in an interview.
He said Sharif might not be able to retain his office till August 14 this year
Shah held Sharif responsible for all the chaos that was going related to the panama case as the latter had initiated all this.
There will be criminal proceedings against the PM. Nawaz Sharif has still got time but he is inflexible and suffers for this.
He further said that people will not support Sharif anymore and he will be left alone.
Shah noted that PPP will always protect the system whenever, there is a threat to the system.
