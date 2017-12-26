Pulwama encounter a setback for JeM: J-K Police

The Police on Tuesday said that elimination of most wanted (JeM) Tantray was a success for the security forces and a major setback for the group.

Speaking to ANI, of Police (IGP) confirmed that one AK-56, pistol and some magazines were recovered from Noor's possession and two Jawans were injured during the course of the operation.

"We had information that cadres were planning an attack on security forces vehicles on the highway. This information was developed further and it was in this course that we came to know of the presence of a most wanted terrorist, who was the mastermind of almost all attacks carried out by JeM, was hiding in Samboora. The encounter continued till early morning, and one cadre was identified as Tantray. One AK-56, pistol and magazines were recovered from his possession," he said.

IGP Khan further said that the operation that began on Monday had been concluded.

"Noor was a convict; a case was registered against him in 2003 and he was released on parole after which he became a very strong OGW of In 2017, he went underground and started participating in such activities. There was another member but he managed to escape. His elimination is a setback to the and a very good success for the security forces. One police Jawan and one Army Jawan suffered in the encounter but they are stable now," he added.

The encounter, reportedly, began in the Karnabal Samboora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district between the militants and the security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Noor, who is a convict in a case, was lodged in a Delhi jail for some time in 2003. He was serving his sentence at the in until he jumped his parole in 2015.

Consequently, he remained in Tral in South Kashmir and became a of

In July 2017, after the Aripal encounter, where three terrorists were killed, Noor went underground and soon became the key man of in coordinating and organising attacks at different places.

Noor was also one of the chief architects of the (BSF) camp attack, near the airport in October this year. Besides, he was wanted in a number of terror offences.

In the ongoing encounter, two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The Police, 110 Battalion (CRPF) and 50 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) have been deployed at the site, where the encounter is underway.

