Pulwama encounter continues; 4 CRPF jawans, 3 terrorists killed

At least four (CRPF) jawans have been killed, and three have been injured in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at a training centre in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Three terrorists have been killed so far.

The terrorists had stormed a training centre in district in the wee hours of Sunday. They first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora

With the daybreak, more troops were called in to neutralise the terrorists. The buildings in the nearby area were also evacuated.

"Fidayeen managed to enter at 2.10 AM. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J-K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also," said the

Further details are awaited.

