Pulwama encounter: J-K Police assures terrorists will soon be neutralized

Hours after terrorists attacked a training centre in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama, the police on Sunday assured the terrorists would be neutralised very soon.

While addressing a presser, SP Vaid, J-K DGP, said, "Three boys received Two of them are stable, one has been killed. The terrorists will be neutralised very soon."

SP Vaid further spoke about the various initiatives that the Police had taken up throughout the year for the development of the people.

"With the developing situation in the state, the government this year made a decision to grant amnesty to children who are the first time stone-pelters, those were not involved in heinous crimes so that their life is not ruined," said SP Vaid

"We are working a lot to fight the drug menace in the state. We run rehabilitation centres at Anantnag, Poonch, Udampur and Jammu. There is a demand that rehab centres should be established in every district and we will look into the matter," he added.

Four jawans lost their lives and three others were injured after terrorists stormed a training centre in district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora .

The buildings in the nearby area have been evacuated.

Three terrorists have been reported to be killed.

