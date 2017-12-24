Pune City defeat FC Goa, secure spot in top four

FC City leaped into fourth place after a 2-0 win over FC here on Saturday. By dishing out yet another counter-attacking performance, they snapped the home side's streak of three consecutive wins.

The game changer was the 72nd minute, when threaded a pass forward for Emiliano Alfaro, who clinically buried it past Laxmikant Kattimani. Alfaro had a chance to double the lead two minutes later, but his shot didn't have enough pace and was cleared away.

However, finally scored their second goal in the 84th minute, when Jonatan Lucca gleefully converted after Mandar Rao Dessai's clearance deflected into his path.

Apart from setting up the first goal, also ballooned shots coming seconds apart from each other in the 50th minute. He was also in the middle of a penalty shout which the referee waved away. But while they have the attacking verve, won this game on the merit of smart defence.

In the first 10 minutes of the match, Mandar and Brandon both got into dangerous areas only to see their shots blocked. It was interesting for to try the long-ball tactic early on, but Pune's defenders held tight and defended with ease.

After that cagey start, the game suddenly opened up when Corominas dinked the ball over Kaith, but his attempt clipped the woodwork as the first notable warning shot was fired by the home side. had a glorious chance themselves.

was the with some incredibly individual ability, setting up Alfaro to tap in, which the striker somehow missed in front of an open net. With frustration setting in for Alfaro, he struck from distance, but his blistering shot was palmed away by Laxmikant Kattimani.

and then carved out two half chances, but both went begging as some good goalkeeping and profligacy in front of the net meant the score stayed 0-0 at the break. The game had to come to life at some point, and when it did, looked out of ideas going forward, allowing to hit them on the break and take a valuable three away points.

will host NorthEast United in their next match on December 30.

