Punjab declares Vaisakhi, Maha Shivrarti as public holidays

The has declared gazetted public holidays on the occasion of Vaisakhi, and martyrdom day of Guru Teg on April 14, February 14 and December 12, 2018, respectively.

An said, had issued the necessary directions to this effect, following which a notification in this regard was issued by the late on Saturday.

These holidays was earlier included in the state's list of restricted holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)