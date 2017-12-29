Putin terms St Petersburg explosion as 'terrorist attack'

Russian on Thursday has termed the at a supermarket as a terrorist attack.

Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Kremlin, said, "You know that yesterday a terrorist act was committed in Some times ago, the (FSB) prevented another terrorist attack attempt."

also ordered the security forces to take immediate measures to capture terrorists of Russian origin, who might have carried out the attack. He also praised Russia's contribution to the latest defeat of Islamic State (IS) militant group in Syria, according to

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in a busy shopping area in on Wednesday. The blast occurred inside a locker of a grocery store at an entertainment complex.

According to initial reports, local authorities are treating the incident as a "potential mass homicide attempt". No one has claimed responsibility for the blast as of now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)