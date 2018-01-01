Putin toughens penalty for bomb hoaxers in Russia

Bomb hoaxers in can now face imprisonment up to 10 years after on Saturday signed an amendment in the country's Criminal Code

According to news agency, the earlier version of the had a maximum term of five years of rigorous imprisonment for the bomb hoaxers.

The amended states that false phone calls that are made to "destabilize the activities of agencies" shall be punished with a jail term for up to 6-8 years and the convicted will have to cough up more than 1 million rubles ($17,319).

Also in extreme cases, when false reports of bomb threats lead to the death of a person or other grave consequences, then the hoaxers will face from eight to 10 years of imprisonment.

These amendments come at a time when the Russian amended its existing to crack down on terrorist activities in the country and stringently punish those who or recruit terrorists.

