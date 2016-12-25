Rahul Gandhi must respect democracy, mandate of people: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Congress
Vice-President Rahul Gandhi
to stop threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and show respect for democracy and the people's mandate.
"Rahul Gandhi
is the most affected by the announcement made on 8th November, as the Congress
and corruption have a strong association, and this association is breaking away due to demonetisation," BJP
leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI.
"Rahul Gandhi
is fighting for his existence as where there is cash, there is commission, and where there is commission, there is Congress. So, Rahul Gandhi's quivering is relevant." he added.
Accusing Rahul Gandhi
of double standards, Sharma said that he speaks on corruption, but is himself out on bail on a corruption charge and shares the stage with a chief minister who is also involved in corruption.
"The Prime Minister has started a initiative against the black money to resolve the current problems of the country and people of this country are standing like stone besides him. Rahul Gandhi
seems distraught and, therefore, is making these baseless statements," he said.
Sharma warned that if Rahul continues in this vein, the Congress
presence in parliament could dip further from the current 44 seats it has.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU