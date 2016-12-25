TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BJP indulging in double speak on West-Pak refugees issue: Congress

PM Modi again giving false hopes post-demonetisation, says Congress
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi must respect democracy, mandate of people: BJP

BJP also accused Congress of having a strong association with corruption

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to stop threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and show respect for democracy and the people's mandate.

"Rahul Gandhi is the most affected by the announcement made on 8th November, as the Congress and corruption have a strong association, and this association is breaking away due to demonetisation," BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for his existence as where there is cash, there is commission, and where there is commission, there is Congress. So, Rahul Gandhi's quivering is relevant." he added.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of double standards, Sharma said that he speaks on corruption, but is himself out on bail on a corruption charge and shares the stage with a chief minister who is also involved in corruption.

"The Prime Minister has started a initiative against the black money to resolve the current problems of the country and people of this country are standing like stone besides him. Rahul Gandhi seems distraught and, therefore, is making these baseless statements," he said.

Sharma warned that if Rahul continues in this vein, the Congress presence in parliament could dip further from the current 44 seats it has.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Rahul Gandhi must respect democracy, mandate of people: BJP

BJP also accused Congress of having a strong association with corruption

BJP also accused Congress of having a strong association with corruption
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to stop threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and show respect for democracy and the people's mandate.

"Rahul Gandhi is the most affected by the announcement made on 8th November, as the Congress and corruption have a strong association, and this association is breaking away due to demonetisation," BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for his existence as where there is cash, there is commission, and where there is commission, there is Congress. So, Rahul Gandhi's quivering is relevant." he added.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of double standards, Sharma said that he speaks on corruption, but is himself out on bail on a corruption charge and shares the stage with a chief minister who is also involved in corruption.

"The Prime Minister has started a initiative against the black money to resolve the current problems of the country and people of this country are standing like stone besides him. Rahul Gandhi seems distraught and, therefore, is making these baseless statements," he said.

Sharma warned that if Rahul continues in this vein, the Congress presence in parliament could dip further from the current 44 seats it has.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Rahul Gandhi must respect democracy, mandate of people: BJP

BJP also accused Congress of having a strong association with corruption

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to stop threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and show respect for democracy and the people's mandate.

"Rahul Gandhi is the most affected by the announcement made on 8th November, as the Congress and corruption have a strong association, and this association is breaking away due to demonetisation," BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for his existence as where there is cash, there is commission, and where there is commission, there is Congress. So, Rahul Gandhi's quivering is relevant." he added.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of double standards, Sharma said that he speaks on corruption, but is himself out on bail on a corruption charge and shares the stage with a chief minister who is also involved in corruption.

"The Prime Minister has started a initiative against the black money to resolve the current problems of the country and people of this country are standing like stone besides him. Rahul Gandhi seems distraught and, therefore, is making these baseless statements," he said.

Sharma warned that if Rahul continues in this vein, the Congress presence in parliament could dip further from the current 44 seats it has.

image
Business Standard
177 22