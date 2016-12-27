Rahul Gandhi should speak up on 2G scam, Coal scam: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday asked the Congress vice-president to speak up on and before levelling baseless allegation at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Levelling wrong allegation is not right. What he wants to say on 2G and coal scam," Prasad lashed out at Gandhi.

Congress vice-president earlier in the day escalated his attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying the goal of his ambitious demonetisation drive has completely failed as people are continuing to suffer.

Addressing the media after an anti-demonetisation meeting which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gandhi said, "Demonetisation has done absolutely nothing against corruption. What it has done instead is to leave people without any money."

"December 30th is about to come and the situation is still the same. The motive of demonetisation has failed completely. The Prime Minister should answer the nation as to what was the real motive of demonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it," he added.

The Congress vice-president further said that demonetisation was an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment.