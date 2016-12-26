Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Rajasthan today

Vice-President will on Monday address a public gathering in district of Rajasthan.

His visit is said to be a part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party government's decisions including demonetisation.

This will be Gandhi's second visit to the state this year.

Escalating the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Gandhi had on Saturday accused him of dividing the country between the rich and the poor and dubbed the move as "firebombing" on cash economy and farmers and labourers.

Addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh' Dharamsala, the Gandhi scion said the Prime Minister with his move has removed the "hat" of Himachal Pradesh as it has hit hard the state's horticulture, agriculture and tourism sectors.

Gandhi said the colour of a banknote is decided by whether it is in the hands of the honest or the dishonest.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi of snatching away land of tribal people in Himachal Pradesh the same way BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had done.