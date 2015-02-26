Rail Budget 2015: Passengers seek improved facilities, safety

across the country are demanding improved facilities and better safety provisions ahead of the presentation of Rail 2015-16 in the Parliament today.

"The female officers should be deployed in every coach for the safety of women," said a local resident of Delhi.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

"The number of trains should definitely be increased because every time one has to book the ticket months in advance," another passenger from the city told ANI.

of Nagpur expect some new trains to start running in the state.

"We expect that Railway Minister will live up to our expectations and will provide the general public with all the facilities needed. The number of trains running should also be increased," said a Nagpur passenger.

Meanwhile, the 'coolies' at the Nagpur and New Delhi's Anand Vihar station also have high expectations from the soon to be presented Railway

"Our union had gone to Delhi to meet the Railway Minister. We appeal for some increment in our income and facilities provided," said a 'coolie' from Nagpur.

"We have high hopes from this year's We had met Ram Vilas Paswan on February 20 demanding a job and a position in the 4th class. Also, we want pension to be provided to retired coolies," porter Munshi Khan told ANI.

A regular commuter from Mumbai said that the Government may increase the rail fare by a margin but the services provided should be improved or at least maintained.

"We are ready to pay a bit more than the existing fares but the facilities promised should be fulfilled," Ashok Sharma, a local, told ANI.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government's first full-fledged railway will be tabled today by Union Railway Minister