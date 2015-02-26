Railway Budget 2015: Nirbhaya Fund to augment safer travel for women

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu with MoS Manoj Sinha at Rail Bhavan before leaving for Parliament to present the Rail Budget 2015-16 in New Delhi.

Railway Minister on Thursday said a part of the Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund will be utilised to augment safer travel for women.

Presenting the Railway for fiscal 2015-16 in Parliament, Prabhu also emphasized on the importance of cleanliness in Railways, saying his ministry would work on the 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat'.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

"I'm proposing to undertake bringing transparency in day to day activities, for the benefit of common man. The functioning of must conform to highest standards of governance and transparency," added Parbhu.

He also announced the introduction of 'Operation Five Minutes', wherein passengers travelling unreserved can purchase a ticket in five minutes.

An SMS alert service to inform about the upgraded arrival and departure timings and e-catering on 108 trains were also announced by the Railway Minister.

"To provide freedom to our valued passengers to choose their meals, e-catering has been introduced in 108 trains. We will be initiating an SMS alert service to inform passengers about arrival and departure of the trains," said Prabhu.

Additionally, an All India 24-7 helpline number will become operational while 17,000 more toilets will be replaced with bio-toilets.