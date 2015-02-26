Railway Budget lays out clear roadmap for economic growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday termed the Railway for fiscal 2015-16 as the clear roadmap to make the the key driver of India's economic growth.

Prime Minister Modi took to to express his views.

"#RailBudget2015 is a forward looking, futuristic and passenger centric budget, combining a clear vision and a definite plan to achieve it,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"#RailBudget2015 is a watershed moment for Railways, marking a paradigm shift from discussing coaches and trains to comprehensive railway reform. I am particularly delighted that for the 1st time there is a concrete vision for technology upgradation and modernisation of the Railways," he added.

"Rail lays out a clear roadmap to make the the key driver of India's economic growth and playing a key role in India's progress. #RailBudget2015 stands out for its focus on the common man, putting speed, scale, service and safety, all on one track," he said in a series of tweets.