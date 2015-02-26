Railway Budget lays out clear roadmap for economic growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Railway Budget for fiscal 2015-16 as the clear roadmap to make the railways the key driver of India's economic growth.
Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his views.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
"#RailBudget2015 is a forward looking, futuristic and passenger centric budget, combining a clear vision and a definite plan to achieve it,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"#RailBudget2015 is a watershed moment for Railways, marking a paradigm shift from discussing coaches and trains to comprehensive railway reform. I am particularly delighted that for the 1st time there is a concrete vision for technology upgradation and modernisation of the Railways," he added.
"Rail Budget lays out a clear roadmap to make the Railways the key driver of India's economic growth and playing a key role in India's progress. #RailBudget2015 stands out for its focus on the common man, putting speed, scale, service and safety, all on one track," he said in a series of tweets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU