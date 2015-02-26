Railway Budget: Sharad Yadav doubts govt's assurances

-
Janata Dal (United) chief Sharad Yadav on Thursday said the Indian Railways will move forward if the BJP-led NDA Government succeeds in fulfilling even a fourth of the promises that it has made so far.
"Bullet train is a joke. Regular trains are in a real bad condition. The tracks are not proper, lack cleanliness and needs maintenance. All these should be mended first. If they fulfill even a fourth of promises made earlier, the railways will move forward," Yadav told ANI.
Minister of State for Environment and Forests and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, however, said the Railway Budget will bring good news for the nation.
"In the last 50 years, very less attention has been paid to the development of railways, except for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time. We expect improvement in security and facilities," said Javadekar.
Minister of State for Parliamentary and Minorities Affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Good days will come for the railways. It will move ahead on the track of development."
Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu is currently presenting the Railway Budget 2015-16 in the Parliament.
