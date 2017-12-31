'Rajinikanth's political entry is TN's New Year gift'

The New Year has arrived a day early for the people of Tamil Nadu as superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed he would soon be joining politics.
Speaking to ANI, a fan, who attended a meet-and-greet event at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here to be a witness to the 'much-awaited' announcement, said, "December 31 will be marked as the 'New Year' for Tamil Nadu. A new era and a new ray of hope have started. 'Thalaivar' is going to bring accountability, transparency and good governance."
He added the people of Tamil Nadu would stay with Rajinikanth and would take him to the throne.
"This is a war against corruption. Have you seen anyone as unique as Rajinikanth? And you cannot. There is only one Rajinikanth and we think he is the only one who can unite Tamil Nadu. We are going to take Tamil Nadu to greater heights," the fan said.
Another fan, Gayatri, said, "God has answered our prayers today. I would like to say politics has entered Rajinikanth instead of saying Rajinikanth has entered into politics. He is asking the citizens to become more concerned about whatever that is happening around. Those who are holding public offices must be made accountable. He is basically engaging and energising the entire public".
Srividya said people of Tamil Nadu had been waiting for this day.
"We are wearing new clothes for the celebrations. It is a New Year's gift for us. Everyone is a Rajinikanth fan. People of Tamil Nadu are waiting for a change, so the change will definitely come," she added.
In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, confirmed his entry into politics, adding he would be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.
"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In the next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said, while addressing the gathering.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU