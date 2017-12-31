'Rajinikanth's political entry is TN's New Year gift'

The New Year has arrived a day early for the people of as superstar has confirmed he would soon be joining

Speaking to ANI, a fan, who attended a meet-and-greet event at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here to be a witness to the 'much-awaited' announcement, said, "December 31 will be marked as the 'New Year' for A new era and a new ray of hope have started. 'Thalaivar' is going to bring accountability, transparency and good governance."

He added the people of would stay with and would take him to the throne.

"This is a war against corruption. Have you seen anyone as unique as And you cannot. There is only one and we think he is the only one who can unite We are going to take to greater heights," the fan said.

Another fan, Gayatri, said, "God has answered our prayers today. I would like to say has entered instead of saying has entered into He is asking the citizens to become more concerned about whatever that is happening around. Those who are holding public offices must be made accountable. He is basically engaging and energising the entire public".

Srividya said people of had been waiting for this day.

"We are wearing new clothes for the celebrations. It is a New Year's gift for us. Everyone is a fan. People of are waiting for a change, so the change will definitely come," she added.

In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, confirmed his entry into politics, adding he would be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In the next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said, while addressing the gathering.

