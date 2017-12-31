Rajinikanth to spill the beans on his political entry

will on Sunday end the suspense over his political plan and announce his decision on joining politics on the last day of 2017.

Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end.

"I am not new to politics. I'm there since 1996. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31," he had said.

There have been widespread speculations in that the would take a plunge into politics very soon.

Rajinikanth's wife had also said it was her husband's decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes.

Fellow has also hinted he was willing to work with if the ever decided to enter politics.

Rajinikanth, who is referred as "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss" by his fans, enjoys almost demigod status among his followers.

