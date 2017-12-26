JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Eating protein bars may make you fat
Business Standard

Rajinikanth to take final call on entering politics on Dec 31

ANI  |  Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] 

Popular actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he would be taking a final call on entering politics on December 31.

Speaking at a fans' meet, Rajinikanth said: "I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31."

There have been wide speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon.

Rajinikanth's wife Latha had also said it was her husband's decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he took.

Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements