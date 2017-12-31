Rajinikath to join politics: Kamal Haasan congratulates him

JUST IN
ANI  |  Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] 

Actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday congratulated and welcomed Superstar Rajiniknath's decision of entering politics.

Kamal Haasan told ANI, "I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome."

In the early hours of Sunday morning, superstar Rajinikanth confirmed his political debut adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.

While addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu."

Rajinikanth popularly known as 'Thalaiva' while expressing his concern about the political scenario of the state called for a complete change in the democratic system.

Earlier Haasan reportedly hinted that he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 11:12 IST

