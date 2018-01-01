Rajnath Singh meets ITBP personnel in Nelong

Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day to the forward areas of the borders to meet the (ITBP) jawans deployed at the BOP, on Monday lauded their dedicated service.

He also assured the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was trying to extend all possible support to the forces.

Addressing a Sainik Sabha, Singh praised the jawans for their dedicated service on tough high altitude and sub-zero conditions at the heights.

"The Himveers are working with a high morale on the Himalayas. The MHA is aware of the services rendered by the personnel in difficult circumstances and is trying to extend all possible support to the Force," he said.

The reached the 12th Battalion of (ITBP) based in Matli, Uttarkashi today.

Yesterday, Singh the families of jawans residing at the family quarters of the Unit premises and greeted them. He will also join the 'Bara Khana' with the jawans later this evening.

reached the Nelong BOP of the located at 11,636 ft MSL with Director General, ITBP, RK Pachnanda and senior officers of

This is the first ever visit by the to the Nelong Valley.

Last year in September-October, Singh had visited Mana, Lapthal and Rimkhim BOPs besides various other formations of ITBP- Mountaineering and at Auli near Joshimath and Gauchar and had celebrated Dusehera with jawans.

