BSF foils infiltration bid in Keri: Terrorist killed, ammunition recovered

The (BSF) deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Sector, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir opened fire on a group of three-four terrorists and successfully foiled their infiltration bid.

Last midnight, the alert troops observed a suspicious movement and organised effective and calibrated fire in which one terrorist was neutralised.

The terrorists also heavily fired on the troops on duty which continued for half an hour.

During a detailed search of the area in the morning, one black bag was recovered containing one night vision monocular, an AK Magazine filled along with edible items.

An AK-47 Rifle and 06 Magazine filled was recovered from the corpse of the terrorist.

However, the remaining terrorists fled back into the forests taking advantage of an undulating hilly ground.

Earlier this month, a 20-metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India was found by the near the International Border.

The tunnel was discovered during searches at the Ramgarh sector in Sambha.