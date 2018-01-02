'Recovering' Starc likely to return for SCG Test

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who is recovering from a bruised right heel, is most likely to make a comeback to the national side for the fifth and final Ashes Test to be held at the Ground (SCG) from Thursday.

The 27-year-old returned home on crutches after bowling with a bruised heel on day four and five of the WACA Test, which went on to win by an innings and 41 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

He was subsequently forced to miss the drawn fourth Ashes Test against at the Ground because of the

However, the left-arm fast bowler took part in fielding drills on Tuesday before spending over half an hour bowling in the nets.

And his team-mate revealed that Starc was quite confident to make a return to his side for the series finale.

"I haven't spoken to him but he looked like he was bowling quick, running around and not limping. He's really keen to play and pretty confident he can play. They'll see how he recovers. The last couple of weeks it's certainly got a lot better," news.com.au quoted Cummins, as saying.

"He's played a lot of now. He knows his body pretty well and what he can get through," he added.

Despite Cummins expressing confidence on his fellow teammate's return, national selectors and team doctor would take several factors into consideration before making a final call on his inclusion.

Meanwhile, former great warned national selectors to not risk Starc for the final Ashes Test with a tour of looming.

"You'd love to be playing. If he's 100 per cent fit I'd play him. If he's not quite there then unfortunately they might have to let him have a rest and have him get ready for South Africa," McGrath said.

are currently leading the five-match series 3-0 after the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw on the final day at the MCG.

