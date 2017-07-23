Remember the 1971 war: Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan

Hitting out at Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice-Presidential nominee M. on Sunday asked to recall the 1971 war and said that aiding and abetting terror will not help them.

Addressing " Parakram Parade" here, Naidu said is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion and it has unfortunately become Pakistan's state policy.

"Our neighbour should understand that aiding and abetting terror will not help them, they should recall what happened in 1971 and should focus on their own country and maintain peace there.. is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion. is mixing with religion. It has unfortunately become Pakistan's state policy," he added.

He further said that Kashmir is an integral part of and not an "inch" of it will be allowed to be taken.

"We are a peace loving people, we never attacked any country and this is our specialty. We don't want war, we don't want confrontation, we don't want violence we want to have peace, we also want to have good relation with the neighbours but they should also reciprocate the same. They should remember that Kashmir is an integral part of and not an inch of even PoK will be allowed to be taken by anybody," the Union Minister said.

He also squarely blamed for funding and influencing the situation in Kashmir.

"Ours is a peace loving country. We never want war. But when this highly coveted peace is denied to us, our brave soldiers respond in a befitting manner..we are too strong to lose our focus to country's development and betterment of the country," he said.

The nominee said that on this day we should recall the valor of our brave soldiers and their sacrifices which got us back the heights.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between and that occurred during the liberation war in East Pakistan, from 3 December 1971 to the fall of Dacca (Dhaka) on 16 December 1971.

The war began with preemptive aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations that led to the commencement of hostilities with and Indian entry into the war of independence in East on the side of Bengali nationalist forces.

Lasting just 13 days, it is one of the shortest wars in history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)