Resident doctors in Rajasthan end strike

Residents doctors in on Wednesday ended their strike after a meeting of nearly eight-hour-long with officials turned out to be a successful one.

The doctors were on a strike over demands related to better work conditions, including salary benefits.

The meeting was held between a delegation of doctors led by Chaudhary, of All In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), and along with others.

Earlier on December 25, High directed the state to take action the striking doctors.

An agreement between the ARISDA and the state was earlier signed following the strike in November, but that proved to be in vain.

ARISDA then announced they would go on strike from December 18 again. But, the state invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) to prevent doctors from going on strike.

