Revellers across Asia-Pacific welcome 2018

The revellers across the region welcomed 2018, as they bid adieu to 2017, with glittering celebrations.

Samoa and were the first countries to welcome the New Year earlier, followed by other small islands across the Pacific. Multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight as thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year in

In Australia, revellers welcomed 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks at the and Sydney Opera House, while in Japan, people of released hundreds of white balloons into the night sky and organised a music show. In North and South Korea, firework display and cultural shows were held to usher in the New Year.

Elsewhere, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and other South-East Asian countries were the next to flip over their calendars.

In China, firework displays were held in cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, to name a few. In Hong Kong, glittering firework displays were organised and exploded over and Convention and Exhibition Centre.

