RiddiSiddhi Bullions wins several recognitions on being associated with Flipkart

India's company, Ltd. (RSBL) has always been the topmost choice of customers for buying gold, silver and platinum. Keeping up with this, they were conferred with the greatest honour at the recently concluded The Flipstar Awards 2017 from the country's biggest company

Further, Purvesh Shah, (Vice President) - RSBL, was awarded with "Top Zonal Flipstar of the year 2017" at the grand award ceremony held on November 22, 2017 at Holiday Inn,

RSBL has the largest varieties of and coins in They offer coins and bars in various shapes and denominations, ensuring that no matter what your budget, there is something for you. That's the reason they have been certified with the Gold Seller Status on Marketplace for exceptional performances back to back from November 2017 to February 2018. This is a tremendous achievement for a company to receive such honour by the country's biggest giant. ranks its sellers quarterly to improve their customer experience.

The company ranks sellers in three categories that is gold, silver, bronze and offer added benefits including discounts on shipping fee, faster pay-outs, exclusive promotions and priority seller support. This simply means that the customers have always been supportive and showered their affection. Thus, buying more and more RSBL products on

Adding to this achievement, during Flipkart's Big billion days, the biggest online shopping sale, for customers to shop. This year the sale was held from September 20 to 24, for a period of five days. made sure to leave no stone unturned for enabling customers to afford all that they want.

Each year after the Big billion days sale, holds a ceremony to reward and give recognition to its sellers that performed exceptionally well. Ltd. was awarded the "Top Zonal Flipstar from West Zone". selected top four sellers from and RSBL was the third best seller based on GMV during The Big billion days. RSBL had Gold level performance metrics which was basic criteria for being eligible for the reward. This is a great accomplishment to be recognised as one of the best company for trading gold in

"We are thrilled with our numerous wins this year! The award for 'Top Zonal Flipstar of the year' and the continued certifications for the Gold Seller Status are a huge accomplishment and a testimony to the team work we've exhibited all this while. It's truly been a great experience to be associated with And such rewards and acknowledgements truly boost our team's confidence to work even harder. We at RSBL look forward to this constant union with Flipkart," said

These awards and certifications join the Hall of Fame at RSBL, joining other significant awards such as Best Gold Dealer of the year 2016-17, Best Gold Seller in India, Maharajah of the Industry, Golden Arm, Emerging and EPCES Export Awards that it has earned over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)