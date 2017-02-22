Riots in Swedish capital just days after Trump comments

Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in the northern suburbs of Stockholm
just two days after US President Donald Trump
sparked outcry and confusion by seeming to incorrectly imply that immigrants had perpetrated a recent spate of violence in Sweden.
According to the Washington Post
, a crowd in Rinkeby
neighborhood burned about half a dozen cars, vandalised several shopfronts and threw rocks at police.
Some reports suggested that the Monday clashes started when police arrested a suspect and people started throwing stones at them.
Rinkeby
was also the scene of riots in 2010 and 2013.
Trump during a Saturday rally in Florida
had said "look what's happening last night in Sweden" as a reference to a supposed frightening security episode in the country.
The President clarified his remarks a day after on Twitter saying that he drew his claim about immigrant violence in Sweden
from a Fox News
segment in which two Swedish police officers were interviewed.
