Riots in Swedish capital just days after Trump comments

Trump during a Saturday rally in Florida had said 'look what's happening last night in Sweden'

ANI  |  Washington D.C. 

Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in the northern suburbs of Stockholm just two days after US President Donald Trump sparked outcry and confusion by seeming to incorrectly imply that immigrants had perpetrated a recent spate of violence in Sweden.

According to the Washington Post, a crowd in Rinkeby neighborhood burned about half a dozen cars, vandalised several shopfronts and threw rocks at police.

Some reports suggested that the Monday clashes started when police arrested a suspect and people started throwing stones at them.

Rinkeby was also the scene of riots in 2010 and 2013.

Trump during a Saturday rally in Florida had said "look what's happening last night in Sweden" as a reference to a supposed frightening security episode in the country.

The President clarified his remarks a day after on Twitter saying that he drew his claim about immigrant violence in Sweden from a Fox News segment in which two Swedish police officers were interviewed.

