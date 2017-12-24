RK Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran continues to lead in second round

Sidelined leader and T T V continued to lead in the second round of counting of votes in the R K Nagar bypoll.

As per the Commission, is leading with 5082 votes, followed by AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan (1783), and DMK's N Marudhu Ganesh (1142) in the third.

The first round of counting registered a similar trend, with leading the race followed by and

The counting was halted for about 15 minutes after a clash erupted between supporters of and outside Mary's college.

Dhinakaran, who lost the symbol to the EPS-OPS faction, chose to contest the as an and was allotted a 'pressure cooker' symbol for the same.

Key candidates in the fray are E Madhusudhanan from AIADMK, sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an independent, N Maruthu Ganesh from DMK, and Karu Nagarajan from

The RK Nagar constituency went to polls on December 21, necessitated by the death of former J in December last year.

The is speculated to be a litmus test for the leadership of O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami who took over the reins of after her.

The was earlier scheduled on April 12 but was cancelled following vote-for-cash scam.

