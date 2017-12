Several AIAMDK leaders including S. Vetrivel, Thanga Tamil Selvan, Rangaswamy, Muththaiya, P. Kalairajan, Parthiban have been removed from party positions on Monday.

The decision was taken in a high level committee meeting to discuss party's performance in R K Nagar bypoll.

Sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday won the RK Nagar by-polls by a margin of 40,707 votes.

The key candidates in the fray beside Dhinakaran were AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and BJP's Karu Nagarajan.

Dhinakaran got 89,013 votes while secured 48,306 votes. Ganesh got 24,651 votes, while Nagarajan amassed 1417 votes.

The RK Nagar constituency went to polls on December 21, necessitated by the death of former in December last year.

The was earlier scheduled on April 12, but was cancelled following an alleged vote-for- scam.

