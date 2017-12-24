RK Nagar: Dhinakaran supporters celebrate after early trends

Supporters of T T V have begun celebrating outside his residence, after early trends in R K Nagar bypoll showed him leading.

As per the Commission trends, Sidelined All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and independent candidate T T V was leading with 5,339 votes followed by candidate E Madhusudhanan (2,738), and DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh (1,181) in the third.

The counting of votes of constituency was halted for about 15 minutes after clash erupted between the and Dhinakaran's supporters outside Mary's college.

As a result, the security has been beefed up outside the vote-counting center in order to maintain and order.

said, "Police have restored peace, nothing alarming. The compilation of second round of (counting of votes) is going on."

The result for the constituency is expected to be out by afternoon where, on December 21, the voting at 258 polling stations took place peacefully under heavy security.

About 2,500 state police personnel and 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces guarding the centres.

The key candidates in the fray are E Madhusudhanan from AIADMK, sidelined T T V Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an independent, N Maruthu Ganesh from and Karu Nagarajan from BJP.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of former J Jayalalitha last year in December, and is speculated to be the litmus test for the leadership of O Panneerselvam and K who took over the reins of after her.

After Jayalaithaa's death, the faction was shattered into warring factions until Panneerselvam and joined hands and sidelined the now jailed V K and his nephew

Both Sasikala- camp and staked claim over the party name and its 'two leaves' symbol, which was ultimately allotted to the latter by the Commission.

The was earlier scheduled on April 12 but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed by the Sasikala-led faction in a vote-for-cash scam.

Few days ahead of the election, made fresh allegations against of bribing voters in the constituency.

A day before the election, another controversy erupted after disqualified MLA P Vetrivel released a 20-second video clip of Jayalalithaa of when she was admitted in a hospital.

The move which added fuel to the controversy surrounding her death received heavy condemnation from rival party leaders who accused Vetrivel of using the clip for political gains in poll-bound RK Nagar.

