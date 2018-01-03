Road mishaps claim 13 lives in Rajasthan

At least 13 people died and 14 others got injured in two separate road accidents in

In Jaipur, eight members of a family were killed including three women and two children after a tempo collided with a truck last night.

The people were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Naraina here, when the hapless incident took place.

Six out of the eight died on the spot, while the other two passed away during treatment in a nearby hospital.

Two other children are seriously injured.

In another incident, five people were killed and 12 others got injured after a tractor trolley collided with a speeding bus in states' Sikar area.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The police are further investigating both the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)