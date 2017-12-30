Rob Dyrdek welcomes baby girl

Reality TV star Rob Dyrdek has welcomed newborn daughter Nala Ryan with wife, model Bryiana Dyrdek.
The 43-year-old took to social media to share the exciting news.
"She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek," Rob wrote on Instagram. "So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."
The couple are already parents to 15-month-old son Kodah Dash.
Back in June, the 'Amazingness' star and his wife revealed on social media that they were expecting a baby girl.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
