Robert Downey Jr teases Iron Man, Captain America showdown in 'Infinity War'

If you are one of those who thought and American could have gone for one more round in ' America

According to Contactmusic.com, Robert Downey Jr, who portrays Iron Man/ in Universe, has teased what may be in store in the next Avengers adventure in a new interview, suggesting there may still be bad blood with America/

While giving an interview to a leading US daily, the 52-year-old said, "That's the hardest for me, because I look at [Chris] Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he's walking over to have lunch. And then I'm just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn."

'Avengers: Infinity War' will boast an enormous cast, including as Hulk, as Loki, as America, as Black Widow, as Scarlet Witch, as Thor, as Doctor Strange and many more.

Not all of the established regulars are expected to survive 'Infinity War' and its untitled follow-up - and actually it's Downey Jr who has been among the most hotly-tipped to make an exit.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the flick is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)