Rohingya crisis: Repatriation process to start on Jan 22

of Social Welfare, Dr. on Thursday announced that the repatriation process will begin on January 22.

The Democratic Voice of Burma quoted Dr. Aye as saying that a group of 450 Hindu refugees will be allowed back across the border to Burma on 22 January as the first step in the repatriation process.

Two camps have been set up by the authorities, one at Taungpyoleiwei in northwestern Rakhine State for those who will return overland and second in Ngakhuya, Maungdaw Township, for those returning by sea or waterways on January 22.

The decision was taken by the following a meeting with the National (MNHRC).

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi said the first list for repatriation of Rohingya refugees who entered into after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State, will contain 100,000 names.

On Sunday, the General Assembly (UNGA) urged to end the military campaign against Muslim Rohingyas.

The resolution forwarded by the (OIC) was adopted by a vote of 122 to 10 with 24 abstentions on Sunday.

and along with some regional countries opposed the resolution, but despite their rejection, the resolution also called on U.N. to assign a to the country.

Earlier on Monday, said Rohingya refugees would return to their homeland as soon as the international community and the U.N. pressured into repatriating them.

and had earlier this month formed (JWG) to handle the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

The crucial JWG with 15 each from and will oversee the repatriation of over 6,00,000 Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in to escape ethnic violence in the latter.

More than 655,000 Rohingyas have crossed into since August 25, escaping a military crackdown in Rakhine state, which many countries and human rights bodies have described as ethnic cleansing.

The military action, which was triggered after their posts became targets of terrorist attacks, invited ire of the international community.

On October 12, a United Nations' report based on interviews conducted in found that brutal attacks against Rohingyas in the northern Rakhine state have been well-organised, coordinated and systematic, with the intent of not only driving the population out of but preventing them from returning to their homes.

The Rakhine state is home to a majority of Muslims in Myanmar, who have been denied citizenship and long faced persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, especially from the extremists.

