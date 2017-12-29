JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Bayliss angry over Anderson ball tampering charge

Microsoft Garage launches Favorites Lock Screen app in India
Business Standard

Ronaldo wins best player at Globe Soccer Award

ANI  |  Madrid [Spain] 

Real Madrid swept the Globe Soccer Awards 2017 as it won the best team of the year, while star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen the best player.

Zinedine Zidane was chosen as best coach for Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Ronaldo grabbed the award for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall.

The Portuguese international beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the personal gong.

Among another awards, LaLiga was picked as the best league in the world, while retired Barcelona defender Carles Puyol and Francesco Totti of club Roma were awarded for their sporting careers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements