Rose McGowan getting her own docu-series

One of the strongest voices in the #MeToo campaign, Rose will soon be seen on the small screen in a series based on her life.

According to Online, the five-part series will be called 'Citizen Rose' and will help to "amplify" Rose's messages of ''bravery, art, joy and survival'' in the wake of the sexual allegations made against the likes of and other powerful Hollywood men.

In a statement, Rose said, "You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life".

E!'s and production added, "Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers. We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change".

Rose had previously admitted that she had found it difficult to watch news coverage of the Weinstein scandal as she finds it very "triggering".

She shared, ''The triggering has been insane. The monster's face has been everywhere, my nightmare. I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I'm just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand. No more will we be hurt. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave'.'

