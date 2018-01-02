Rouhani calls for unity as death toll in Iran protests reaches 12

Iranian has called for unity as his deals with the ongoing violent protests across the country that has left 12 people dead.

on Monday urged Iran's political and military forces to speak with "one voice to ensure the survival of the political system, and stability of our country and the region" after a protester reportedly killed one and injured three others after opening fire on them in Najafabad.

On Sunday, said the people of were free to protest peacefully, but rejected protesting by violence.

"Our great nation has witnessed a number of similar incidents in the past and has comfortably dealt with them. This is nothing," quoted as saying in a meeting with Iranian members of on Monday.

is still witnessing a wave of demonstrations, which are being held in many cities across the country as people took to raising anti- slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country earlier in this week.

Scores of protesters have been arrested in the last few days.

The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption by the government, as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)