Royal family member 'expresses reservation' to preview 'Padmavati'

Erstwhile royal of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh, has expressed about being a part of the committee, which has been formed to examine matters relating to the controversial movie 'Padmavati'.

Singh, a member of the Mewar royal family, was invited by Central Board of Certification (CBFC) chief, Prasoon Joshi, to be a part of the proposed committee to assist it in the process of certifying Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus.

In a letter dated December 22, Singh said he would be 'happy' to meet Joshi but also stated, "I have very strong reservations about seeing the as to my mind it will open a of new and pointless discussions. Owing to the manner in which the film's production has progressed from its very inception and seeing to how related matters have developed, I would insist on a formal clarification of the points raised by me before I make a decision regarding being on the Committee."

Singh further termed the as an embodiment of 'unprofessional and unethical style of functioning.'

"I cannot help but observe that all this extra effort is going into presenting a product that has been discredited and one that from the very beginning only exemplifies an unprofessional and unethical style of functioning," Singh wrote while concluding the letter.

As per reports, Singh had earlier written to the CBFC for clarifications on certain matters of the

