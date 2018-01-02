RSS activists sent to judicial custody for attacking CPI-M worker

Three activists belonging to Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh (RSS) were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with the attack on a of of India- Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The workers Jayashankar, and were arrested on Sunday.

They, on December 28, had allegedly attacked and critically injured Saju, who is admitted in a hospital.

