RSS activists sent to judicial custody for attacking CPI-M worker

ANI  |  Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) [India] 

Three activists belonging to Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh (RSS) were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with the attack on a worker of Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The RSS workers Jayashankar, Venkatesh and Sumesh were arrested on Sunday.

They, on December 28, had allegedly attacked and critically injured CPI-M worker Saju, who is admitted in a hospital.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 17:05 IST

