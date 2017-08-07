RSS compares CPI (M) to 'Taliban'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha on Monday compared the of India (Marxist) to

Speaking to ANI here, Rakesh Sinha said, "The kind of attack and violence the CP(M) are perpetuating in makes them no different than talibanis."

Claiming that the pattern of killings that have been happening in is distinct, Sinha said that the CP(M) are killing Dalit activists because they are dejecting them and coming to

"Attack against Rajesh is not a mere killing of an worker, but a message to Dalits, who constitute 9.2 percent of Kerala's population, that they cannot choose party and ideology according to their choice," he added.

Union Minister on Sunday met the grieving family members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Rajesh Edavakode, who was killed during a political clash in Kozhikode.

A series of clashes between (M) and the BJP- activists had rocked Thiruvananthapuram last month in which the 34-year-old worker was murdered in Kozhikode.

Earlier, the urged the Central and state Government to take strict actions towards bringing this series of murders to an end in

"Centre must intervene in state sponsored violence in Kerala," said Joint General Secretary.

Dattatreya Hosabale also passed a resolution in Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet regarding these attacks on the by CPM cadres in the state.

Eight suspects were detained in connection with the murder.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the murder and called for an all-party meeting on August 6 regarding the same.

He said that party offices and workers' houses can't be attacked and political parties should be more vigilant and ask workers to keep away from such incidents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called on Vijayan to nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice expeditiously.

He even requested the Chief Minister to curb the political violence in the state and said, "I expect that the political violence in is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously."

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on July 4 issued notice to Government over growing incidents of political violence in the state and sought a report on the issue within four weeks.

The Commission also asked the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to take effective measures to stop such incidents.

