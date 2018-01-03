RSS condemns Bhima-Koregaon violence

The (RSS) on Tuesday condemned the ongoing caste violence in Pune, and other parts of

"The recent incidents at Koregaon, and various other places in are very sad and painful. strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable," a statement by Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh Dr. read.

Calling for punishment for those found guilty, Vaidya alleged "some forces are trying to create hatred and animosity among communities" and appealed to the public to maintain unity and harmony.

" appeals to the public to maintain unity and harmony in the society, which have always been the top priority for RSS," Vaidya stated.

Violence spilled over to adjoining parts of the state after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near

The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti- celebration.

Both and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders.

While (BSP) alleged the BJP, and other caste forces were behind the violence, said both the ruling party and its parent organisation had worked towards suppressing the Dalit community.

"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," Gandhi tweeted.

In the battle, which was fought between the British Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.

