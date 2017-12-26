Russia backs bill to protect kids from paedophiles

In a bid to protect children from paedophiles, has unanimously approved a bill, firming up criminal responsibility for child molesters even far as life imprisonment.

The bill, which proposes a life sentence for any sexual assault against children under 14 years of age, was authored by of Irina Yarovaya, reported Russian news agency

According to the bill, people who take advantage of their official position to sexually abuse children, will be punished up to 15 years of imprisonment and cover-ups for such sexual crimes will be also punishable.

