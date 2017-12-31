Russia detains St Petersburg explosion mastermind

Russia's security agency on Saturday detained the mastermind of the St Petersburg explosion that took place on Wednesday.
In a press release quoted by TASS, it said, "On December 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation spotted and detained the organizer and perpetrator, who detonated an improvised explosive device on December 27 in a salesroom of the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg.The suspect has been handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee."
At least 10 people were injured on December 27, when a blast occurred inside a locker of a grocery store at an entertainment complex. The Islamic State (IS) later claimed responsibility for the attack. Russia's President Vladimir Putin described the blast as a 'terrorist act'.
Russia on Friday also amended its law in order to crack on terrorist activities in the country and to stringently punish those who finance terrorism or recruit terrorists.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU